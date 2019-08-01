AUGUSTA — Spectrum Generations, in partnership with Healthy Living for ME, will offer a free workshop to help individuals with a wide range of chronic pain conditions.

Living Well with Chronic Pain will begin Wednesday, Aug. 7, and run through Sept. 11. Workshop participants will meet weekly from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Buker Community Center, 22 Armory St., according to a news release from Jen Paquet, Healthy Living coordinator, Central Maine Area Agency on Aging.

The workshop is ideal for people who are experiencing a wide range of chronic, non-cancer related pain conditions. Participants in this class can learn practical tools to help develop self-management skills, as well as ways to communicate about the pain they experience, and healthy eating, with an emphasis placed on creating action plans and setting realistic, attainable goals.

This program is supported, in part, by a grant from the Administration on Community Living, US Department of Health and Human Services.

This series is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, call 800-620-6036 or email [email protected].

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of evidence-based programs that empower adults to address and better manage their health issues. For a list of all workshops, visit healthylivingforme.org.

