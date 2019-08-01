A New Hampshire man died in Naples on Thursday night when he lost control of his ATV and it rolled over and landed on top of him.

Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 59-year-old Wayne Jackson of Loudon, New Hampshire. He was not wearing a helmet.

Jackson was operating his ATV on Pitt Road near a camp he owns when it rolled over around 8 p.m.

His friends were able to remove the ATV after it landed on top of him, but Jackson died from head injuries before a crew from the Naples Rescue Department arrived.

Deputies say that speed and alcohol are not considered factors.

