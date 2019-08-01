The Oakland Lion’s Club Lobster Bake is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in Waterfront Park, 22 Old Belgrade Ave.

A single lobster dinner will cost $14, a double lobster dinner will cost $22.

For advance tickets, call 702-3935.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
August, oakland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.