The Oakland Lion’s Club Lobster Bake is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in Waterfront Park, 22 Old Belgrade Ave.
A single lobster dinner will cost $14, a double lobster dinner will cost $22.
For advance tickets, call 702-3935.
