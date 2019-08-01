LEWISTON – A woman was hurt Thursday night when the car she was riding in slammed into a utility pole on Lisbon Street.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. at the entrance to Domino’s Pizza at 1104 Lisbon St., not far from the corner of Scribner Boulevard.

Witnesses reported hearing the crash as the four-door car struck the Central Maine Power pole, splintering it. One witness said it appeared the woman in the passenger’s seat struck her head on the windshield when the car slammed into the pole.

The woman, who appeared conscious and alert, was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a Lewiston hospital. The driver, a young man, did not appear to be hurt.

The names of those involved in the crash were not immediately available. The front of the car was ripped off. It came to rest with its nose facing Lisbon, although it was not clear in which direction the driver had been heading when he crashed.

Police shut down one lane around the scene. Central Maine Power was called to repair or replace the badly cracked pole.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

