The Federal Aviation Administration says it is taking steps to improve technology and communications to reduce aircraft noise nationwide, including at the Portland International Jetport.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, asked an FAA official for a firm commitment to deal with noise at the Jetport during a congressional subcommittee meeting Wednesday.

The Jetport received 1,406 noise complaints last year, more than three times the complaints received in 2016.

Sen. Collins asked the FAA to implement a system called Required Navigation Performance that would allow planes to land at the Jetport by flying over Casco Bay and the Fore River instead of South Portland neighborhoods.

Planes regularly fly in and out of the Jetport over the river, but that approach is only available in daylight and the right conditions.

“I am hearing a lot of complaints from my constituents in South Portland about increased noise from aircraft landing above their homes at night, often just 600 to 1,000 feet above their homes,” Collins said.

Carl Burleson, the FAA’s Acting Deputy Director said he was “glad to make that commitment” to deal with aircraft noise.

“We recognize aircraft noise can be a considerable problem with local communities,” Burleson said. “We are certainly taking a lot of steps nationally -increased technology, insertion into the fleets, better community roundtables – trying to take advantage of NextGen technologies to reduce noise.”

Increased complaints comes as the Jetport breaks passenger records year after year. More than 2 million passengers came through the airport in 2018, a 15 percent increase from the year before.

This story will be updated.

