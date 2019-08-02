A Kennebunk man is facing charges after hitting a flagger in a construction zone on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Kennebunk Deputy Police Chief Michael Nugent said that Shannon Carey, 40, was located a short time after the incident and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Motorist Adam Burgess told News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) that he was waiting for his turn to drive through a construction zone on Summer Street on Thursday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. when he saw a pickup truck refuse to stop for a flagger.

Video taken by Burgess and posted to News Center’s website shows a flagger holding a “Stop” sign and blocking the path of a silver pickup. The driver gets out and exchanges words with the flagger and another worker, before getting back into his truck.

A few moments later, as traffic begins to flow, the driver steps on the gas and flagger is forced onto the hood and carried several yards before sliding off to safety.

“Maine’s been a mellow place,” Burgess told News Center. “I’m surprised by what happened.”

