Katy Perry is still chained to the rhythm of “Dark Horse,” and it’s costing her.

Perry, Capitol Records and the team that brought the 2013 single to life owe $2.78 million in damages to Christian rapper Marcus Gray and his co-plaintiffs for copyright infringement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A jury unanimously determined Monday that Perry and her musical posse had copied the 2009 song, “Joyful Noise,” recorded by Gray under his stage name Flame.

“Dark Horse” earned around $41 million in total, jurors were informed Tuesday during the damages portion. Perry, 34, earned just over $3 million for the single, with the label taking home most of the earnings.

Perry performed the single at her 2015 Super Bowl halftime show. In 2014, the Billboard Hot 100 named “Dark Horse” the number two song of the year.

The $2.78 million will be split between Gray and “Joyful Noise” co-writers, Emanuel Lambert and Chike Ojukwu, AP News reports. The lawsuit, which began in 2014, sought almost $20 million.

“We weren’t here seeking to punish anyone,” Michael A. Kahn, Gray’s lawyer, said. “Our clients came here seeking justice, and they feel they received justice from a jury of their peers.”

Perry herself only owes a little over $550,000, while Capitol Records owes $1.2 million. The co-writers, who include controversial producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, owe anywhere from $60,000 to over $250,000.

The pop star’s lawyers have filed a motion urging U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder to find that a reasonable jury couldn’t have determined copyright infringement given the evidence offered at trial, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The motion is currently pending, but if successful, would negate the damages.

