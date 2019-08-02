Six registered Maine square dancers attended this year’s National Square Dance Convention held June 26-29 at the Cobb Galleria and Convention Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Besides all the different levels of square and round dancing going on in the different halls there was also a hall for music, featuring the Ghost Riders band and a youth hall. Other halls were available for contra dancing, line dancing and clogging.

The dancers attended many seminars and panels to learn what’s going on in other parts of the country and the world with the recreation. There were more than 4,000 in attendance, from every state and nine foreign countries.

The Maine dancers who attended the convention included: Margaret and Bruce Carter, of Ellsworth; Ellie and Steve Saunders, of Bradford, and Cindy Fairfield and Bob Brown, both of Newport.

Next year’s convention will be held in June in Spokane, Washington.

Anyone wishing to learn more about this activity can call Brown at 447-0094 or Fairfield at 631-8816.

Beginner lessons will be held all over the state starting right after Labor Day.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous