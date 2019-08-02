WATERVILLE — The United Way of Mid-Maine will hosts its fifth annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive to benefit students in area schools who are in need of materials.

Community members can donate supplies between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Walmarts in the Waterville: 80 Waterville Commons Drive; Skowhegan: 60 Fairgrounds Market Place; and Palmyra: 1573 Main St. People also can drop off school supplies prior to the event at United Way of Mid-Maine at 105 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville; KVCAP at 26 Mary St., in Skowhegan and 97 Water St., in Waterville, or UPS, 75 Industrial Drive, Waterville.

“Last year the community rallied together to help us collect $20,000 worth of school supplies,” said Elizabeth Barron, UWMM president and CEO, according to a news release from the United Way of Mid-Maine. “The supplies were delivered to the 13 school districts in our service area, helping an estimated 600 kids throughout Mid-Maine start school prepared to succeed.”

Suggested donations include backpacks, notebooks, folders and more. Anyone looking to volunteer at the event can find opportunities at bit.ly/2019STBvolunteer or by emailing [email protected].

Kennebec Savings Bank is sponsoring this year’s Stuff the Bus event, and Maine Technology Group is the media sponsor.

