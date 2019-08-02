RANDOLPH — Construction on a five-unit residence on Lewis Avenue is expected to start later this summer after the Randolph Planning Board approved the proposal Thursday.

The seven-member board voted unanimously in favor of the plan, following a public hearing and a review of whether it met the standards set out in Randolph’s Subdivision and Land Use ordinances.

At the start of the meeting, which drew about two dozen residents, Planning Board Chairman Pete Coughlan said the town’s attorney had reviewed plan and questions raised at the June 20 meeting where officials from Uplift Inc., a Gardiner-based non-profit that offers services to people with intellectual disabilities, gave a presentation on the project. Uplift offers a range of support services to adults with intellectual disabilities, from transportation to jobs to round-the-clock care.

Plans call for a 4,545-square-foot apartment building to house five people in efficiency apartments around a central common space that holds kitchen, laundry bathroom facilities and an office area. Depending on the level of support the residents would require, two or three staff members would be on site around the clock.

Residents had questioned whether the project would be allowed in a residential zone, whether it would bring down their property values and whether it would be subject to deed restrictions that exist on other properties on Lewis Avenue. And they brought those concerns back to Thursday’s public hearing.

Residents also questioned the need for 11 parking spaces and asked why the parking had to be in the front of the home.

Under the town’s ordinance, Coughlan said, the project has been deemed residential facility, rather than a commercial facility as an apartment building would be. The number of parking spaces is determined by the number of residents, he said; there must be at least two for each unit.

“If people are willing to challenge this, if we make a decision tonight, there’s always the appeals process,” he said. “We have an appeals board.”

Because the property that Uplift acquired earlier this year is not in the residential subdivision it borders, it is not governed by the deed restrictions of that subdivision.

Coughlan said the town’s assessor has said that the addition of this building is not expected to affect property values in the neighborhood.

The plan was approved with several conditions, including a requirement to add trees for screening between the Uplift development and a neighboring house and along the front of the property, and giving notice to the town about when work is scheduled to start.

Uplift operates a number of other homes in the region, including Gardiner, Chelsea, Farmingdale, Winthrop and Augusta, all in residential neighborhoods.

Heidi Mansir, executive director of Uplift, said the organization had in the past been conservative about estimating the need for parking places, given that many residents don’t drive. But during staff meetings or the annual Christmas party, neighbors would complain about the number of cars parked along the street.

