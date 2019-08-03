Augusta
A three-way tie was the result of the Augusta duplicate bridge club’s game on Wednesday. The winners were Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, Sharron Hinckley and Van Raymond, and Paul Clement and Jan Arey.
The winners on Thursday were Tom Simmons and David Martz, Les Buzzell and Anil Goswami placed second, Paul Mitnik and Debby Gardiner placed third, and Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill placed fourth.
The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.
For more information, call 485-2530.
Fairfield
The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on July 23 were Willie Pouliot and Dick Quinlan, Di Bishop and Ken Harvey, Carroll and Audrey Harding, and Jessie Gunther and Donna Bartlett.
The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.
For more information, call 859-3333.
HALLOWELL
Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sharon Todd, Keith Todd placed second, and Sally Nelson placed third.
Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.
Waterville
The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Jeannie Reiling and Barbara Terhune, Betty Perry and Fran Roy tied with Dick Quinlan and Lee Duff for second place, Dennis Perkins and Peggy Thompson placed third, Sylvia Poulin and Bob Poulin placed fourth.
The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.
For more information, call 872-5932.
