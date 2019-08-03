The Kennebec Valley YMCA will hold the Capital Y Tri on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The triathlon will consist of a 425-yard swim in the competition pool, an 11-mile bike ride along the Kennebec River Rail Trail through Augusta, Hallowell, Farmingdale and back to the Augusta YMCA campus, and will finish with a 3.1-mile run along the Kennebec River Rail Trail to Maine Housing Authority, and back through Capitol Park ending at the Augusta YMCA.

Registration will cost $75 per person or $115 per relay team. To reserve a space, register online at runreg.com or stop by the membership services desk. Registration is limited to 128 people.

“Due to construction in Hallowell last year, the Capital Y Tri was not offered. We are very excited to bring it back this year. The Triathlon is designed for beginner’s right up to your elite athlete. If you don’t’ want to do the entire event by yourself, we also accept teams of two and three. It is hard to believe it’s less than a month away. Don’t panic, there is still time to register and train. Registration is open at Active.com and at both KV YMCA locations. All participants will receive a Capital Y Tri shirt,” said Kennebec Valley YMCA Director of Healthy & Wellness Johanna Cormier-Irland, according to a release from the organization.

The event is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank, KeyBank, and the municipalities of Augusta, Hallowell and Farmingdale.

For more information, call the Kennebec Valley YMCA at 622-9622 or email [email protected].

