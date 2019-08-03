The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that “multiple cases” of chickenpox have been confirmed among migrants staying in the Portland Expo.

“Individuals staying at the Portland Expo are already considered exposed,” the agency said in a public health advisory Saturday morning.

Also known as varicella, chickenpox is a contagious viral disease that causes an itchy rash that usually lasts about a week. It can also cause fever, fatigue, loss of appetite and headaches, the Maine CDC says.

In a letter Friday to volunteers at the Expo, Maine CDC’s director, Dr. Nirav Shah, said the agency is “following up on reports of multiple cases of varicella,” though he did not say precisely how many had been affected. The agency, which is closed on weekends, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

“Maine CDC is aware of a limited number of chickenpox cases at the Portland Expo,” Jackie Farwell, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email Saturday afternoon.

The virus spreads primarily through close contact, and so the Maine CDC recommends good hand hygiene to prevent transmission.

Volunteers are advised to watch for symptoms and to check their vaccination records. People with questions about the varicella vaccine may call the Maine CDC at 800-867-4775 or send an email to [email protected]

“The City is working cooperatively with the Maine CDC following reports of chickenpox cases in individuals staying at the Expo, and is following all protocols associated with limiting further exposure,” City Hall spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said in an email.

“We’ve made sure to alert anyone who was known to have visited or volunteered at the Expo since July 26 to watch for symptoms, and to check their vaccination record with their healthcare provider.”

Grondin referred to the Maine CDC questions about how many people were affected and how they were being treated. She mentioned, however, that those diagnosed were still at the Expo, per the agency’s recommendation.

Hundreds of asylum seekers from central Africa have arrived in Portland in recent months, drawn by word of a friendly climate and an existing support network.

City officials opened the basketball arena in June to accommodate the wave of migrants, and now are working to find them alternative housing as a deadline approaches to turn the venue back over to the Maine Red Claws basketball team.

