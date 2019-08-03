The FBI and local police are investigating a shooting that occurred in York early Saturday morning.

One man “was shot and sustained injuries” in the incident, which happened at 12:39 a.m., said Kristen Setera, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Boston division. She declined to provide any additional details about the shooting or the circumstances around it.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident,” Setera said in a statement Saturday evening to the Portland Press Herald. “The FBI and the York Police Department are working to identify those responsible. As this remains a very active investigation, no further comment will be made.”

It was unclear Saturday evening why the federal agency was involved. The York Police Department deferred comment to the FBI.

