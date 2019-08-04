IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:54 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Cony Street.
7 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Route 3.
7:34 a.m., theft was reported on Cider Street.
7:47 a.m., a dog at large was reported at Stone Street and Eastern Avenue.
8:02 a.m., a dog at large was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:12 a.m, a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
8:21 a.m., lost property was reported on Crosby Street Place.
8:51 a.m. suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:03 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Drew Street.
9:36 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:09 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Green Street.
12:52 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.
12:54 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Stewart Lane.
12:57 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Medical Center Parkway.
1:21 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Stewart Lane.
2:03 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Union Street.
2:33 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Northern Avenue.
3:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
4:11 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Bridge Street.
4:15 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Brooklawn Avenue.
6:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
7:28 p.m., a summons was issued after a traffic stop on Cross Hill Road.
9:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Court.
9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
10:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Oxford and Monroe streets.
10:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Ryan Court.
10:58 p.m., a complaint about a barking dog was made on State Street.
11:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
11:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.
Sunday at 12:04 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
3:09 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eastern Avenue.
3:52 a.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.
4:24 a.m., a dog at large was reported at Marlboro and Sixth avenues.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 2:50 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Butternut Lane.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:29 p.m., Christian Alexander Boright, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) following a motor vehicle stop.
Sunday at 1:10 a.m., Zachary Joseph Jacques, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence terrorizing following the report of a disturbance on Middle Road.
2:15 p.m., Jessica Lynn Seagrave, 29, of Jackson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault following a report of a disturbance on Riverside Drive.
