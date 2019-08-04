FALMOUTH – Buying a new home is one of life’s greatest pleasures. And taking possession of a new-construction house is surely all the more exciting, when the property is as quality-built (by Craig Winslow); as thoughtfully designed, and as finely detailed as this handsome farmhouse gabled Colonial in one of southern Maine’s most desirable towns.

Perched on a knoll and tucked into an acre-plus lot that is nicely landscaped and has screening woods out back, the just-finished eight-room home has four bedrooms and 2.5 baths and measures a spacious 2,668 square feet.

Behind a classic, farmer’s porch the main level is primarily open-concept. To one side, French doors open to a double den/office/living room. The family room opposite features a gas fireplace and a shiplap accent wall, and flows into a gorgeous, chef-worthy kitchen whose black appliances and leathered-granite island and sideboard perfectly complement both the white cabinetry and subtly speckled quartz counters, and the soft grays of the built-in hutch and the island’s base.

The porch and back deck are composite decking; floors are lovely select maple. A hallway leads past the half-bath and daylight laundry room to an oversized two-deep-bays garage that could accommodate lots of outdoor gear besides.

Upstairs, bedrooms are large and offer pleasant, elevated views of the surrounding greenery. A full bath with a soaking tub and ceramic-tile flooring serves double-closeted secondary bedrooms.

The front-facing master suite has a walk-in/dressing room with a circular window and a big bath with twin undermount sinks and both a soaking tub and a wide shower enclosure.

Down the hall is a huge, (c. 700 square feet) carpeted bonus room with all kinds of potential for recreation, media, etc. It could also be converted to another master suite.

The full, high-ceilinged basement, too, has great finishing possibilities. Four-zone heat is supplied by a high-efficiency wall-hung gas boiler.

The home sits in a semi-rural town-central location conveniently near schools, shopping and major roadway access, not to mention tennis and basketball courts and an outdoor ice rink a half-mile away at Houston Park.

The appeal of the coastal Town of Falmouth can scarcely be overstated. Abundant outdoors amenities (three golf courses, a yacht club, a public beach, nature preserves, and a boat launch at Town Landing); a superb, top-ranked school system (No. 2 in the state this year); and a peaceful, small-town atmosphere are among its attractive qualities.

The home at 6 Emerson Terrace, Falmouth, is listed for sale at $729,000 by Marie Flaherty of The Flaherty Group in Westbrook. Please contact Marie at 207-776-9160 or at [email protected]

