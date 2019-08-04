NORWAY – Speed and alcohol were likely factors in a motor vehicle crash Friday morning that sent three people to the hospital, according to police.

Details of the crash were unavailable Friday and Saturday because “everyone involved in the crash was hospitalized and unable to speak with me,” said Norway Police Officer James Ventresca.

Ventresca said that at about 5:39 a.m. Friday, a 17-year old girl from New Hampshire was driving a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta on Crockett Ridge Road when her vehicle drifted off of the road and hit a tree.

The girl, along with passengers Rowan Hawthorne, 21, of Brattleborrow, Vermont, and Alex Sandin, 21, of Nashua, New Hampshire, were all airlifted via LifeFlight to hospitals.

Hawthorne was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with a hip injury and was released Sunday, Ventresca said.

The 17-year old girl and Sandin were taken to Maine Medical Center.

Ventresca said the driver suffered internal injuries, while Sandin suffered a “severely broken arm.”

“Both of them were said to be stable as of Sunday morning,” Ventresca said.

Ventresca said the crash remained under investigation Sunday night.

