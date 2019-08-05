I write in regards to the July 7 editorial, “Dam removal signaled new era for rivers.” Dam removal provides a great benefit for the environment and the natural habitat for healthy fisheries.

A few years ago, I wrote to then-Gov. Paul LePage on the work New York City was doing by underwater turbines in the East River in path of fast-moving currents. The experiment proved very successful. The underwater electrical turbine generation could not be seen, as it had a screen around the turbine that prevented fish from moving into the turbine blades.

With this new technology, there is no need for dams. At the same time, it also protects the environment along with a new source of electrical generation.

I received several positive replies from Gov. LePage, but he never went beyond that with this new technology.

Marcel LeRoi

Belgrade

