A 10-year-old boy was rescued by local first-responders on Saturday after falling 20-30 feet onto rocks from a hiking trail at Moxie Falls, authorities said.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office described the rescue Monday on its Facebook page, also posting an image that shows responders carrying the boy up a steep cliff.

The responders were sheriff’s Deputy Brian Crater, agents from the U.S. Border Patrol, the Maine Warden Service, West Forks Fire & Rescue, and Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance Service.

The Moxie Falls waterfall is a 90-foot vertical drop in Somerset County and among the highest falls in New England.

According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, Crater rappelled down into the gorge to assist one of the emergency medical technicians from West Forks Fire to stabilize the boy.

“With the assistance of multiple bystanders, the young boy was carried up the steep grade in a stokes basket to a waiting ATV,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The boy was then taken by the ATV to an ambulance, and then to a LifeFlight helicopter, which took him to a trauma center.

“Without the help of multiple agencies and willing bystanders, this rescue would have been even more difficult,” the sheriff’s office said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: