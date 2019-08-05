LEWISTON — Police say a male died of a self-inflicted gunshot Monday afternoon after they responded to a domestic dispute report.
A male was reported to have a handgun and was threatening his female partner at a Robinson Gardens home, according to a Lewiston Police Department statement. One shot was reported, and the woman fled to a neighboring home, according to police.
Police closed the road and evacuated neighbors. Police called for a negotiator and tried to contact the male.
After a gunshot was heard in a wooded area behind the house, police said they found the male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A United Ambulance crew responded, but the man was reported to have died.
This story will be updated.
