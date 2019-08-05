HALLOWELL — Chefs from central and midcoast Maine will compete in the Seventh Annual Celebrity Chef Challenge on Monday, Aug. 12. This year’s event will be held at Spectrum Generations’ Cohen Community Center, at 22 Town Farm Road. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with cocktail hour, entertainment, passed hors d’oeuvres, and it will feature a silent and live auction.

The challenge will present three culinary experts competing in a challenge of creating a dish following Meals on Wheels guidelines, which includes a provided protein, vegetable and starch. As the chefs all have the same main ingredients, the competition comes alive when each adds their own flair with herbs, spices, and special preparation techniques. Chefs compete for the Judges’ Choice and People’s Choice awards as everyone enjoys the three creations; the winning dishes are then incorporated into Spectrum Generations’ Meals on Wheels program, according to a news release from Spectrum Generations.

Competing chefs are Chris Geer, executive chef at the Tuscan Brick Oven Bistro in Freeport; Chris Hart, The Blaine House Chef in Augusta; and Elisha Irland, chef and owner of The Oak Table and Bar in Augusta.

The judging panel will include Grace Fecteau, co-owner and general manager of Huiskamer Coffee House in Augusta; Renee Nelson, 92 Moose morning show co-host and Townsquare Media central Maine news director; and renowned chef competitor including multiple awards from past Celebrity Chef Challenges, executive chef Chris Toole, of The Highlands in Topsham.

Funds raised from the event will support Spectrum Generations’ programs and services, including Meals on Wheels.

Sponsorships available and auction items will be accepted until Aug. 5.

The Celebrity Chef Challenge helps raise funds that directly support our neighbors; tickets cost $75 per person, $300 for a table of four, or $550 for a table of eight.

For tickets, visit spectrumgenerations.org or contact Sarah Brown at Spectrum Generations at 620-1677 or [email protected].

