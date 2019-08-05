The Cushnoc Seniors invite members of the community on a bus trip to the Botanical Garden and the Carousal Theater in Boothbay on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The bus will pick up passengers at 1:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Park & Ride on Community Drive in Augusta.
The trip will include a two-hour visit to the Botanical Garden followed by dinner and a show at the Carousal Theater. After the show the bus will deliver the group back to the Civic Center Park and Ride.
For more information, call 485-7100 and leave a message and call back number.
