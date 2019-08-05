FARMINGDALE — “Several thousands” of dollars in jewelry was stolen from Kennebec Jewelry after a burglary last week.

That was the word from Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read on Monday. He did not know if the burglary took place late Thursday or early Friday, and said store employees discovered the break-in Friday morning.

Read declined to say how many suspects were involved in the burglary or any known descriptions. He said the investigation is in its “early stages” and it is “very active.”

The store, which is at 501 Maine Ave., was closed for inventory on Monday, according to a sign affixed to its front door. According to Farmingdale property tax records from the 2018-19 fiscal year, the building is owned by James and Carol Stevens, of Farmingdale.

The Stevenses were not available for comment Monday.

