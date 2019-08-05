Two days after announcing it was investigating multiple cases of chickenpox among migrants at the Portland Expo, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that only two children have the disease.
“Public health nurses, along with other local health care providers, were on site at the Expo over the weekend and identified no additional individuals in need of immediate medical care for chickenpox,” Maine CDC spokeswoman Jackie Farwell said in a statement Monday. “However, it is possible that additional cases of this common childhood illness could be identified.”
The Expo is set to close for asylum seekers on Aug. 15, to get ready for the Maine Red Claws basketball season. Portland opened the Expo in June to handle a sudden influx of legal migrants from the southern border, and now city officials are working to find alternative housing for the asylum seekers.
