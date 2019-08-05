FARMINGTON — In late August, the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance will offer a micro and flash fiction workshop with Maine Arts Commission’s Literary Arts fellow and former Hunger Mountain Writing Life editor Claire Guyton. The workshop will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Flash fiction are stories of 1,000 words or fewer, and micro fiction is even shorter at 250 words or less. Both forms are perfect for an increasing number of contemporary readers with less time and attention to spare than ever before, according to a news release from the alliance.

Within Guyton’s “Small Wonders” workshop attendees can learn the steps of creating both flash and micro fiction by reading model stories, generating their own ideas, and producing at least one complete rough draft in response to prompts and exercises. All will leave with a handout listing good publications to target for submissions, as well as tips on developing a writing practice designed to produce micro and flash pieces.

According to the release, Guyton ran Hunger Mountain’s literary blog and served as its Writing Life editor for several years, publishing a wide range of pieces on writing craft and process. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in numerous literary journals such as Connotation Press, Atticus Review, The Citron Review, Crazyhorse, Jellyfish Review, Moonpark Review, Sundog Lit, New Flash Fiction Review, Vestal Review, as well as many others. Her awards include multiple short fiction contest wins and placements, and the Maine Arts Commission’s Fellowship in the Literary Arts.

The cost is $50 for members and $105 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available.

Registration closes on Aug. 19. To register and for more information, visit mainewriters.org.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: