The Westbrook Police Department will be just one of several Maine departments hosting an annual National Night Out event Tuesday.

In Westbrook, the block party from 5-7 p.m. will feature a free barbecue, games, canine demonstrations and face painting at the Community Policing Center, 192 Brown St.

Westbrook police said the event will offer the public an opportunity to meet face to face with police officers and get to see them in a much more personal and relaxed atmosphere.

The Portland department will host its annual National Night Out event at Fox Field in the city’s East Bayside neighborhood from 6-8 p.m. It will begin with a parade followed by music, performances and a free barbecue meal. South Portland’s block party will be held at the Redbank Community Center starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office will host its National Night Out block party from 5-7 p.m. at Windham High School. County deputies will be on hand, as will officers from the Gorham and Windham departments.

According to the National Night Out website, 17 police departments from Kittery to Biddeford and Waterville and Skowhegan will host block parties Tuesday evening. National Night Out began in 1984 and is celebrated as a community building campaign aimed at making neighborhoods safer and promoting partnerships between police and the communities they serve.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »