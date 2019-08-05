The Main-E-Acts Baton Twirling Team recently returned home this week from the 2019 National Baton Twirling Association’s Grand National Baton Twirling Chamipnships at University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, as National Champions in the Senior Halftime Show Twirl Team event. They also achieved a place in the prestigious grand national Top 5 and Top 10 in several other team and individual twirling events.

