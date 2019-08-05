RANGELEY — Square dance party will be held form 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at The Wilhelm Reich Museum’s Conference Center, Dodge Pond Road, Rangeley. No experience or reservations necessary.

National caller and Rangeley resident Red Bates will teach all the moves. Families and singles welcome; dress is casual.

Red and Virginia Bates will volunteer their talent to benefit the Wilhelm Reich Museum. Monies raised will be used to make needed improvements on the two rental units that help support the Wilhelm Reich Museum.

The cost is $10 for adults and $3 for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at the Rangeley Chamber of Commerce at 6 Park Road, Wilhelm Reich Museum Ticket Office or at the door.

For more information, contact the museum office at 864-3443 or [email protected].

