AUBURN — An Auburn man whose apartment was the site of a fatal standoff in May was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury Tuesday on felony counts of receiving stolen firearms and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Nicholas Fecteau, 34, was charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a single count of theft by receiving stolen property, all felonies.

Fecteau’s apartment was the site of a six-hour standoff May 21 that resulted in Steven Case, 29, of Auburn being shot in the basement.

Fecteau told police Case had come to the apartment with about 50 guns, including “high-powered hunting rifles, shotguns … and a bag full of handguns,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Police later learned the firearms had been stolen from a home in Gray, according to court documents.

The grand jury report said Fecteau was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a robbery conviction in 2012.

