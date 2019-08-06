AUGUSTA — Police say one person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Bangor.

Bangor police say the motorcycle driver died at the scene Monday evening, and a passenger was taken to a hospital.

No one in the car was hurt.

Police said the collision remains under investigation.

The identities were being withheld pending notification of relatives.

