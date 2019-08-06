AUGUSTA — Police say one person was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Bangor.
Bangor police say the motorcycle driver died at the scene Monday evening, and a passenger was taken to a hospital.
No one in the car was hurt.
Police said the collision remains under investigation.
The identities were being withheld pending notification of relatives.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump, Republicans sue over California law requiring presidential tax returns
-
Arts & Entertainment
Barack Obama, Beyonce, others react to Toni Morrison’s death
-
Local & State
Crash kills motorcyclist in Bangor
-
Local & State
Camp Sunshine, Maine retreat for ailing children, receives $1 million gift
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Aug. 6, 2019, police log