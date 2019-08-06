A Senior Dinner for Farmingdale Senior’s is scheduled for noon Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Highland Avenue Methodist Church in Gardiner. There will be no take outs.
To reserve a spot, call the Farmingdale Town Office at 582-2225 by Friday, Aug. 9.
