A Senior Dinner for Farmingdale Senior’s is scheduled for noon Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Highland Avenue Methodist Church in Gardiner. There will be no take outs.

To reserve a spot, call the Farmingdale Town Office at 582-2225 by Friday, Aug. 9.

