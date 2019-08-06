A 50-year-old man from Gray died after his pickup truck hit a tree in Raymond on Monday night.
Anthony Finocchietti was unresponsive and still in the driver’s seat when first responders reached his gray, 2003 GMC 1500 pickup, which had collided with a tree.
Police were called to the one-vehicle crash on North Raymond Road near Notch Pond Road about 7:39 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said.
Finocchietti was extricated from the vehicle but died at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Waterville Planning Board, City Council move Lockwood mills project forward
-
Business
City staff proposes capping Portland’s retail pot licenses at 20
-
Business
CMP power line approval ‘replete with errors,’ company says in appeal
-
Nation & World
Troops lock down Kashmir as India votes to strip its status
-
Nation & World
Mainer pleads not guilty in Alaska cold case rape and killing