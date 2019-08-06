IN AUGUSTA Monday at 6:25 a.m., property was recovered on Medical Center Parkway.
6:40 a.m., an assault was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
7:13 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at Civic Center and Commerce drives.
7:58 a.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.
8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9:34 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Winthrop Street.
9:41 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Mount Vernon Road.
9:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Hill Road.
10:21 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Green Street.
10:22 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Glenridge Drive.
10:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on New England Road.
11:08 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:44 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
12:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:03 p.m., harassment was reported on New England Road.
1:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Child Street.
3:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bolton Hill Road.
3:46 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Hope Way.
5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.
6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Rodrigue Heights.
6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:55 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Patterson Street.
6:57 p.m., property was recovered on Quimby Street.
6:57 p.m., a well-being check was made at Route 3 West and West River Road.
7:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
8:41 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
8:56 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.
9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Eastern Avenue and Cushing Street.
10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.
10:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.
11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.
11:26 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.
Tuesday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
4:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.
IN BELGRADE Monday at 12:19 p.m., fraud was reported on Pine Beach Road.
2:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Abena Shores Road.
IN FAIRFIELD Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., a theft was reported on Bowman Street.
IN MANCHESTER Monday at 3:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Summerhaven Road.
IN SIDNEY Monday at 3:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Pond Road.
IN WEST GARDINER Monday at 2:26 p.m., an assault was reported on High Street.
IN WINTHROP Monday at 5:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Commerce Plaza.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA Tuesday at 12:26 a.m., Michael Phillips, 31, of Augusta was arrested on the charge of domestic violence assault with priors and for violation of probation following a report of a disturbance on Oak Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA Monday at 4 p.m., a 36-year-old Sidney man was issued a summons for assault.
Tuesday at 4 a.m., a 58-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle following revocation after habitual offenses following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump, Republicans sue over California law requiring presidential tax returns
-
Arts & Entertainment
Barack Obama, Beyonce, others react to Toni Morrison’s death
-
Local & State
Crash kills motorcyclist in Bangor
-
Local & State
Camp Sunshine, Maine retreat for ailing children, receives $1 million gift
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Aug. 6, 2019, police log