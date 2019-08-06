IN AUGUSTA Monday at 6:25 a.m., property was recovered on Medical Center Parkway.

6:40 a.m., an assault was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

7:13 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at Civic Center and Commerce drives.

7:58 a.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.

8:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9:34 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Winthrop Street.

9:41 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

9:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Hill Road.

10:21 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Green Street.

10:22 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Glenridge Drive.

10:51 a.m., a well-being check was made on New England Road.

11:08 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:44 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:41 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:03 p.m., harassment was reported on New England Road.

1:17 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Child Street.

3:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bolton Hill Road.

3:46 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Hope Way.

5:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Rodrigue Heights.

6:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:55 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Patterson Street.

6:57 p.m., property was recovered on Quimby Street.

6:57 p.m., a well-being check was made at Route 3 West and West River Road.

7:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

8:41 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:56 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Eastern Avenue and Cushing Street.

10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marketplace Drive.

10:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

11:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

11:26 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

4:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.

IN BELGRADE Monday at 12:19 p.m., fraud was reported on Pine Beach Road.

2:36 p.m., a well-being check was made on Abena Shores Road.

IN FAIRFIELD Tuesday at 12:05 a.m., a theft was reported on Bowman Street.

IN MANCHESTER Monday at 3:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Summerhaven Road.

IN SIDNEY Monday at 3:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Pond Road.

IN WEST GARDINER Monday at 2:26 p.m., an assault was reported on High Street.

IN WINTHROP Monday at 5:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Commerce Plaza.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA Tuesday at 12:26 a.m., Michael Phillips, 31, of Augusta was arrested on the charge of domestic violence assault with priors and for violation of probation following a report of a disturbance on Oak Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA Monday at 4 p.m., a 36-year-old Sidney man was issued a summons for assault.

Tuesday at 4 a.m., a 58-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle following revocation after habitual offenses following a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue.

