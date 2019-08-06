BANGOR — A Rochester, New York, man faces 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to sell heroin and crack in central Maine.

A press release from United States Attorney Halsey Frank said Quinton Spinks, 35, pleaded guilty to charges on Aug. 5 at the U.S. District Court in Bangor. Spinks was also known as “Q” and “Travis.”

According to the release, court records showed Spinks conspired with others from Rochester and central Maine to acquire heroin and crack in New York and to distribute it around Augusta.

Along with up to 20 years in prison, Spinks faces a $1 million fine and three years to life on supervised release. He will be sentenced following a pre-sentencing investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Maine State Police.

