The opening of “Old Items & New Ideas” is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 8, in the West Gallery of River Arts , at 241 U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta. The exhibit will be open through Aug. 21.

Barbara Bean, Ann Slocum and Martha Slocum join together in this imaginative exhibition. A whimsical use of found materials abounds in this show of sculptural assemblages and two dimensional collages by the three artists.

Bean, of Brunswick, and Slocum, of Topsham, share deep roots in their love of antiques and fine arts. Both have extensive knowledge and wide experience collecting and recreating with materials that others have discarded. As antique dealers for many years, they have amassed wonderful old games, toys, blocks and metal objects. These have been transformed into new works of whimsical art.

Joining the two artists is Ann’s daughter, Martha Slocum. Martha’s two dimensional pieces complete the show. Her colorful collages complement the assemblages beautifully.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the gallery at 563- 1507.

