The 2019 Maine Strawberry Pageant was held recently at the Pittston Fair.
After a few months of volunteering, being interviewed and participated in community service at the fair the judges were able to pick the winners. They will spend the next year representing Pittston Fair and the community at various events.
There were 22 girls running this year in three different categories.
