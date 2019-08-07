WATERVILLE — More than 400 players filled two turf fields July 21 for the 4th Annual Kick Around the Clock for Cass, an 11-hour continuous soccer game at Thomas College in Waterville. The event was held in honor the memory of former #11 Mesalonskee High School soccer player Cassidy Charette.

The event, which hosted the largest number of people to date, raised more than $7,000 for the ShineOnCass Foundation, created by the Charette family to continue the light and legacy of Cassidy, according to a news release from the foundation.

Delayed one day due to high heat and unsafe playing conditions, the event continued on the rescheduled date with 30 games played from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on two turf fields, ending in a moment of silence and a walk-on ceremony by Cassidy’s former teammates from Messalonskee High School Girls Soccer vs. Central Maine United Premier Soccer team.

Teams made up of high school boys and girls soccer teams filled the first six hours, followed by community teams from local towns, former classmates, neighborhood friends, summer camp counselors and the University of Maine Farmington soccer players rounded out the final five hours of play.

All proceeds support the ShineOnCass Foundation, created by Cassidy’s family to continue her passion for community service and encourage others to spread kindness to others.

Kick Around the Clock for Cass was presented by Golden Pond Wealth Management, Central Maine Motors Auto Group, TSSD Services and Thomas College, with support from Camden National Bank, Kennebec Savings Bank and Dana and Darci Michaud and Family.

For information about the foundation or participating in next year’s Kick Around the Clock for Cass event, visit shineoncass.org or email [email protected].

