The Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department announces that donation collection has begun in preparation for its annual benefit auction planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

The auction has been Coopers Mills’ premier summer community event for more 50 years, and raises several thousand dollars annually to be used in support of the local fire service, according to a news release from the department.

Items collected for the auction include tools, power equipment, furniture, wood stoves, building materials, lawn and garden items, appliances, sporting goods, toys, games, firewood, antiques, dishes, and seasonal items.

Donated items are expected to be in good working condition. Unfortunately, CMVFD cannot accept donations of mattresses, tires, books, clothing, televisions, computers, or obsolete electronics.

No items are too large or too small, and the department is willing to pick up donations within a 15-mile radius of Coopers Mills. All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

To arrange pick-up or to get more information about donations, call Norman Best at 215-6600.

