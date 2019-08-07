One week after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, several Maine gun safety groups and gun control advocates will gather in front of the Blaine House Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil and rally.

The event billed as “Maine: Light the Way” is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., according to a news release from Karin Leuthy, founder of Suit Up Maine.

The Maine Teen Advocacy Coalition, the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in Maine, and Suit Up Maine – all organizations focused on gun safety – organized the event.

Participants will conduct a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the massacres before hearing remarks from elected officials, gun violence survivors, and gun safety leaders, who will call on state and federal leaders to “enact common sense gun safety legislation to help prevent future mass shootings and every day gun-related tragedies.”

