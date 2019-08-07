AUGUSTA — Police say a motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Bangor was a corrections officer at the Penobscot County Jail. His passenger later died, too.
Police say 31-year-old Chaz Gray, of Levant was operating a motorcycle that collided with a minivan Monday night in Bangor. They say Gray died at the scene and his passenger, 29-year-old Adriane Mehuren of Bangor, died Tuesday morning at a Bangor hospital.
Police say Gray and Mehuren were not wearing helmets. The occupants of the minivan, including the 72-year-old driver, were not hurt.
Gray was a longtime employee of the Penobscot County Jail and was voted Corrections Officer Of The Year by his peers in 2018.
