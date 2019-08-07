BROWNFIELD — An hours-long standoff in Brownfield ended Wednesday morning, with the police taking 62-year-old Charles King into custody. He faces charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing charges.
No one was injured.
It all happened at 25 Denmark Rd. Police say a dispute between neighbors in an apartment house quickly escalated when King allegedly took out a gun. Investigators are now examining the yard nearby.
Maine State Police tells NEWS CENTER Maine, Denmark Road in Brownfield was closed for a time due to the standoff situation.
Police said it started after a dispute between neighbors.
According to officials, there were children inside the home. They were safely taken out of the house.
