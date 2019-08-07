What a difference! The Maine Department of Transportation cut the trees and vegetation at the Augusta exits and on-ramps to Interstate 95, and dramatically improved the the visibility and motorists safety (“With eye on safety, Maine DOT clearing trees near I-95 exits,” June 21).

Great move, DOT. After 20 plus years in safety management, I am pleased to see such an innovative improvement.

Larry Davis

Hallowell

