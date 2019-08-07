I turned on the TV at six o’clock on the morning of Aug. 5 and channeled it to my local news station. Of course the topic was the shooting in El Paso, Texas. I heard senior senator of Texas, John Cornyn, say, “To see somebody trying to start a war between our cultures is simply unacceptable. We’re not going to let him get away with it.”

Now, I could have taken what he said two different ways. If what he meant was that the perpetrator of the crime would be tried and punished to the fullest extent of the law if found guilty, I totally agree. Texas is very efficient at dealing with those who commit capital offenses.

Or was the above quote referring to our president’s rhetoric on race and culture? If Cornyn meant the latter, does this mean he could convince 16 or so of his Republican colleagues to vote to convict the president if he is impeached by the House of Representatives?

It is quite unusual for me to agree with a Republican politician — but in this case I most definitely would.

Rod Choate

Gardiner

