The Wiscasset Public Library will hold its annual Bands for Books event in September to raise money for the library. This year’s event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Labor Day, at the Marianmade Farm, 155 Federal St., in Wiscasset, a lavender farm bordering the Sheepscot River.

The event is organized by Friends of the Library, according to a news release from the Friends of the Wiscasset Public Library.

This year, for the third year in a row, the band the Salty Dogs will play rock ’n’ roll music from the 1950s to the 2000s; dancing is encouraged.

In addition to the music, the event will include a variety of hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and a silent auction of items and experiences, such as an hour-long scenic coastal airplane flight for three persons, a case of red and white wine, original paintings, prints, and gift certificates from several downtown Wiscasset stores, plus additional certificates for a facial, and a massage.

Prior to the event, tickets will cost $20 per person, can be purchased at the Wiscasset Public Library at 21 High St., Wiscasset, or at Birch Home Furnishings and Gifts at 72 Main St., Wiscasset.

Tickets also will be available for $25 per person, the night of the event at the entrance to the farm on 155 Federal St., in Wiscasset.

All the monies collected will be used to benefit the library and will be specifically earmarked for a new door at the entry of the library and for painting that area, so that it becomes a bright and welcoming space for all patrons.

The local sponsors include Ames True Value Hardware, First Federal Savings, The First National Bank, and private patron Louana Frois.

For more information, call 882-7161.

