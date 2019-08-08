Blues in the Barn will present soul blues legend Johnny Rawls from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in the barn at the Mountain Village Farm B&B, 164 Main St., in Kingfield. Gate opens at 3 p.m.

Rawls is a recording artist, music producer and songwriter who tours extensively throughout North America and overseas.

The Blues Music Awards, Living Blues Awards and the W.C. Handy Awards have all acknowledged him with multiple awards and nominations, including Soul Blues Album and Soul Blues Artist of the Year.

Whether he’s playing in a small intimate club, or at a large blues festival, Rawls always delivers a high-energy show to the delight of audiences everywhere.

Tickets cost $20 at the gate, admission is free for children 10 and younger. Alcohol and coolers are not allowed to be brought on site.

For more information, call 265-2030.

