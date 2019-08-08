DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts announces a call to artists for the August show “Wild Things.”

Artists may submit up to three works for jurying into the show. Participants are invited to respond to the theme to reflect their own interpretations.

Anthony Anderson, art guide publisher, will be the juror for this exhibition. Anderson and his wife Suzanne are publishers of the “Maine Gallery + Studio Guide,” now in its 19th year. He has been publishing visitor guides to resort destinations in Maine since 1985 and is on a personal mission to promote Maine art and cultural tourism.

Works in all mediums (including sculpture, painting, photography, drawing, fiber) and styles (representational or abstract) will be considered.

The entry fee (covering up to three pieces) is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Works must be suitably wired for hanging and clearly labeled with artist’s name and title on the back. Size limit for wall pieces in this exhibition is 4 feet in either direction (including frame).

All works must be for sale, artists received 65% and River Arts retains 35% commission on all sales.

Artists will be notified no later than Aug. 14 by email or phone of the juror’s decision.

For an entry form, visit riverartsme.org and at the gallery located at 241 U.S. Route 1 North, Damariscotta.

The public opening reception for the exhibit is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. This exhibition will run until Sept. 14.

The entry deadline is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

For more information, call the gallery at 563-1507.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: