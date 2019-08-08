I wonder how many people use Central Maine Power’s Energy Manager on their website and use it correctly.

I check it often, especially when running the air conditioning so much. I noticed some interesting issues. First is that the side bar is not consistently the same. Most of the time it starts at 40 kWh, but occasionally it starts at zero, so the usage graph can be deceiving.

On July 10, it was a straight line all the way across, showing we used only 1 kWh for the whole day. On July 30, we lost power for two hours and the graph showed we used between 70 and 80 KWh.

This is crazy. How could we have been using electricity if we had no power? CMP has more problems that just billing.

Carla Gilley

Sidney

