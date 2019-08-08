AUGUSTA — Fort Western Living History Museum recently was the grateful recipient of a donation from the Society of Colonial Wars, a social, genealogical and historical organization whose members are descendants of those who assisted the Crown in a Civil or Military capacity prior to the Revolutionary War.

The Society’s representatives, Jim Blanchard and Edwin Garrett, of Bar Harbor, visited Fort Western on July 22 to present Director/Curator Linda Novak, with a check. The check was a grant from the society’s national headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland matching the donation of the local Maine chapter earlier this year.

Blanchard said, according to a news release from the museum, “Old Fort Western is a wonderful and important part of our history and we are happy to support it.”

“We are very happy to receive this generous donation from the Society of Colonial Wars. This donation will help us to continue our very important work to Preserve, Protect and Interpret Fort Western for the education and enjoyment of present and all future generations,” Novak said, according to the release.

For more information about the museum, call Novak at 626-2385 or visit oldfortwestern.org.

