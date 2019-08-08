A natural gas leak temporarily closed the northbound service plaza in Kennebunk along the Maine Turnpike Tuesday afternoon.
The Kennebunk Fire Department was called to the scene about 2:25 p.m. and together they worked with a utility company to shut off the gas supply and track down the leak, the Maine Turnpike Authority said.
The entrance was shut down because first responders did not want travelers driving through the gas cloud, Courtney said.
The service plaza and all on- and off-ramps were reopened about 4:15 p.m.
Firefighters, police and Maine Turnpike Authority workers gather at the northbound rest area in Kennebunk as they deal with a gas leak on Thursday. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
