The Waterville Area Art Society and Waterville Creates! will present the 2019 Maine Open Juried Art Show at Common Street Arts Gallery, at 10 Water St., in Waterville. The exhibit will be on view Aug. 12 through Sept. 7.

An opening reception and awards ceremony is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the Sterrs Gallery at Common Street Arts.

Exhibit organizers received more than 100 submissions representing a broad geographic range throughout Maine. Artists from 71 towns and cities, representing 15 of the 16 Maine counties submitted work for consideration. Towns and cities included, but were not limited to: Machias, Owl’s Head, Embden, Farmington, Portland, Saco, Wiscasset, Brighton Plantation, Veazie, Yarmouth, Bangor, Wellington, Pittston, New Gloucester, Indian Island, Belfast, Appleton, Jay, Northport, and the Central Maine area.

The selection committee consisted of arts professionals and artists with combined work experience from the Maine Arts Commission, Colby College Museum of Art, Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, and the Ellis-Beauregard Foundation.

Featured artists include: Thomas L. Blackstone, Tori Britton, Alexis Burbank, Martha Stanford Campbell, Barbara Chase, Ami Bai Chung, Teddi-Jann Covell, Rose Crossman, Robert Dennison, Page Eastman, Margaret La Farge, Catherine Gibson, Julie K. Gray, Bonnie Hayward, Barbara Lynne Joseph, Marc Leavitt, Sara McDougall, Jim McLear, John T. Meader, Olga Merrill, Gail Rowe, Judith Schuppien, Sean Seuffert, Oliver Solmitz, Sally Stanton, Sandra Stanton, Margaret (Peg) Stevens-Becksvoort, Michael E. Vermette, Lisa Mossel Vietze, Gail Wartell and Tom Whittaker.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon- 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hathaway Creative Center.

For more information, visit watervillecreates.org.

